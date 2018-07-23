Funeral details announced for eight-year-old Callum Morrow

The funeral arrangements for eight-year-old Callum Morrow have been announced by his grieving family.

Callum was tragically killed in a crash on the Aughnacloy Road near Banbridge on Saturday.

His father, Stephen Brennan and little brother James were also injured in the crash as was a woman in another car involved in the collision.

Son of Mandy Morrow, Callum, from Garland Avenue in Lurgan, was a pupil at Carrick Primary School and a member of Lurgan Celtic Football Club.

He was a popular and talented member of the Under-8 team and won a number of awards.

An avid reader, Callum enjoyed nature and had ambitions to become a marine biologist.

His funeral will be from his grandparents', May and John Morrow's home, on the Castors Bay Road, Lurgan on Wednesday at 9.45am for 10.30am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Colman's Graveyard.