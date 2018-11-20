Funeral details announced for Niall Lyttle

The funeral of Niall Lyttle is to take place on Thursday, November 22.

Mr Lyttle died on Sunday after becoming ill and falling from a Wee Toast Tours vehicle in Belfast’s Amelia Street on November 14.

He was a former pupil at Edmund Rice College in Glengormley.

Paying tribute on social media, a spokesperson for the Hightown Road school said: “Everyone at the school is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of past pupil, Niall Lyttle.

“Niall will always be remembered as a wonderful pupil who always had a smile on his face, with such a warm and positive personality.

“Niall spent seven years at the school and left Edmund Rice College in June 2017 after completing his A levels to continue his educational journey at UUJ.

“Our thoughts and prayers of the entire school community are with Niall’s family at this sad time.”

Niall was also a member of East Coast Blaze in-line hockey club.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The Lyttle family has been such an integral part of ECB and we consider ourselves lucky to have had Niall to be a part of our ECB family.

“He was one of the kindest, hard working and most courageous young men we’ve had the opportunity of knowing.

“He turned into a gentle giant just like his father and he was a cheeky chappy who always loved putting a smile on your face.

“Niall’s spirit will live on and he’ll be remembered every time we put our jersey on. Rest in peace dear Niall. Once a Blaze, always a Blaze.”

Niall was the much loved son of Sharon and the late Neil and brother of the late Ryan.

A funeral notice said: “Níall will leave his family home at 83 Hightown Rise on Thursday, November 22 at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Bernard’s Church.

“Burial afterwards in Carnmoney Cemetery. In the arms of the angels.”