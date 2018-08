The funeral details have been released for Larne boy, Sammy Haveron (11).

The young footballer, who played for the 2007 team at Wellington Rec Youth, sadly passed away yesterday after collapsing during a training session last week.

His funeral service will take place on Monday. August 27 at noon in First Larne Presbyterian Church, Inver. Funeral afterwards to Larne Cemetery.

A post on the Funeral Times site said: “Deeply regretted by his loving Mum, Dad, brothers and the entire family circle.”