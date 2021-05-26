Funeral details confirmed for tragic toddler Harry Magee

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Air Ambulance NI which was involved in the emergency response.

The child was injured during a collision on the Boghead Bridge Road, Aghalee on the outskirts of Lurgan at around 3.15pm on Tuesday afternoon. He has been named locally as Harry Magee.

A funeral notice has now reported that the toddler was just two years and 10 months old.

The notice said he was the “dearly beloved son of Patrick and Leanne... and loving brother of Cameron and Charlie, much loved grandson of Charles and Sandra Magee and loving nephew of Fiona, Clare, Susanna, Francis and the late Andrew RIP.”

The funeral will be on Saturday at 10am from his parent’s home to St Joseph’s Church Glenavy for 11am mass.

Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current circumstances the funeral is marked as private and will be for family and friends only.

The notice ends: “Suffer Little Children to come unto me.”

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Air Ambulance NI c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH.

The PSNI were unable to say today if a post mortem has taken place or give any further details of their investigation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a young child died following an incident involving a car at a residential address in the Craigavon area this afternoon, Tuesday 25 May. There are no further details at this time.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 15.14 on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 following reports of an RTC (Road Traffic Collision) in the Boghead Bridge Road area of Craigavon.

“NIAS despatched one Emergency crew, one Rapid Response Paramedic and one HART Officer to the scene. The charity Air Ambulance with HEMs crew on board was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly, who lives nearby, said: “It is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

