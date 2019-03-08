Funeral details for cricket stalwart Billy Boyd

Lurgan and Northern Ireland cricket stalwart William Robert (Billy) Boyd will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Mr Boyd passed away today (Friday, March 8) just days after celebrating his 80th birthday.

He was the former president of the Northern Cricket Union and a long time member of Lurgan Rugby and Cricket Club, having served as Club President. He was also most lately the Chairman of Lurgan Rugby Football and Cricket Club.

Mr Boyd was the devoted husband of Sandra, loving father of Janine and Jonathan, father-in-law of Owen and papa of Max and Matilda.

Funeral Service will take place in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Waringstown, on Sunday, March 10, at 3pm followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family and friends welcome at his late home, 6 Oaklands, Waringstown.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Cancer Research and Holy Trinity Parish Church C/o Ronnie Russell Funeral Director, 59 Waringstown Road, Lurgan, BT66 7HH (Cheques made payable to Ronnie Russell Donations A/c please).

Will be lovingly remembered by his wife, daughter, son, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister Helen and the entire family circle.