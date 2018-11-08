Funeral details for man, 51, killed in bin lorry collision

A man who died from his injuries after he was struck by the bin lorry he was working on will be laid to rest following a funeral on Saturday.

John Winton, from Limavady in Co Londonderry, was a 51-year-old father-of-two, grandfather-of-four, a firefighter, a former soldier, an Orangeman and a member of a flute band.

He died from the injuries he sustained in the collision on Tuesday morning at around 7.30am in the Mount Eden area of Limavady.

Tributes have been paid to him by figures in the Limavady District in the Orange Order, the Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Gary Thompson, and members of the local community.

Emergency crews who rushed to the scene of the incident on Tuesday morning included colleagues of Mr Winton from the fire station in Limavady.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has offered support to both Mr Winton’s family and to his colleagues.

Mr Thompson described him as “extremely popular amongst his colleagues”, while Graham Stewart of Roe Valley ex-Serviceman’s LOL 997 described Mr Winton as “an upright, honest, hard working Christian man”.

East Londonderry MLA John Dallat said there is “widespread shock in the community and a sense of disbelief that such a tragedy should happen”.

DUP councillor Aaron Callan said: “We offer our sincere condolences to this man’s family. We must also spare a thought for his colleagues in the fire service who were called to the scene, and I am sure it is a great shock and source of sadness to his colleagues at the council.”

The Health and Safety Executive attended the scene of the incident on Tuesday. Mr Winton’s employers, the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, also confirmed that an investigation into the collision is ongoing. The Mayor, Brenda Chivers, offered condolences on behalf of the council.

Mr Winton is described in a family notice as the “loving son of Margaret, Step Son of Robin, devoted father of Lisa and Gavin, grand father of Ciera, Emilia, Bailey, Poppy-Mae, Brother of Shena and Rhona.”

A funeral for Mr Winton is due to take place at 1.30pm on Saturday at Christ Church, Limavady with internment in the adjoining cemetery.