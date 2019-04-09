Funeral details released for charitable Philip Corr - after shock death

Funeral details have been released for the loving husband and father who died on the return journey of a bike run on Saturday.

Philip Corr, who lived in Belfast but was from Cookstown, had cycled to Castlewellan with friends from Titanic Quarter Cycling Club.

But he collapsed and died on the return journey on the Ballynahinch Road near Dromara .

A death notice in Funeral Times said he was a loving husband of Kelly, and a devoted father to Nathan, James, Bradley and Sophia.

His funeral service will take place on Thursday 11th April 2019 at 2.30pm at St Colmcille's Parish East Belfast followed by a committal at Roselawn Crematorium at 4.30pm.

The death notice adds: "Family flowers only please. Donations gratefully accepted to Philip's intended charity ride at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Philip-Corr in aid of mental health for Ulster University students."

His wife Kelly posted an emotional tribute on Facebook which said: "Today a light went out.... I can’t breathe with the pain.. he was my everything... he was life... he was everything I could possibly have dreamed and so much more. Philip Corr please walk through the door I don’t know how to do all this without you."

Meanwhile Titanic Quarter Cycling Club, on Saturday, posted a statement saying: "It is with great sadness and regret that the committee has to inform you of the passing today of Philip Corr, while he cycled home towards Belfast. This morning Philip had cycled out with team mates to Castlewellan, and was returning by himself. Details are unclear at present, and we will keep you informed.

"Philip has been with the club from the outset. Being one of the founding members, and guiding the development of the club over its first three years as Chairman. The club would not be what it is today, but for the dedication and vision of Philip.

"The TQCC Committee send their's and the club’s deepest condolences and sympathies to his wife, children and the whole family circle."

Countless other cycling organisations and friends have extended their condolences online.