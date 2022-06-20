Funeral details released for tragic Aideen Kennedy

The journalist died shortly after announcing she was suffering from a terminal illness on social media.

On Friday, Ms Kennedy posted on Twitter that after a stint in hospital, she was receiving palliative care at home.

She worked for various news organisations but is perhaps best known for her time at UTV.

The broadcaster said the 43 year old was a "truly gifted reporter who spent many years bringing viewers stories".

A post on Funeral Times said: "Died 18th June peacefully at hospital R.I.P

"Devoted mother to Jacob and Eva, beloved daughter of Noel and Maura, loving sister of the late Rory, Dara and Fiona (Brady).

"Aideen’s remains will leave O’Kanes Funeral Directors, 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast BT1 2GX telephone 02890 243129,) at 10.30am for arrival at Good Shepherd Church for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. on Tuesday 21st June 2022.

Aideen Kennedy