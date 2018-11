The family of tragic Belfast bandsman Thomas Gordon has released details of his funeral.

The 36-year-old father-of-four, who passed away suddenly yesterday, was a popular member of Pride of Ardoyne flute band.

A private service of thanksgiving for Thomas’s life will take place at his sister’s house at Forthriver Link at 3.15pm on Tuesday, December 4 followed by committal at Roselawn Crematorium.