Funeral details released for tragic farmer Gerry Collins

Funeral details have been released for tragic Fermanagh farmer Gerry Collins.

He died after an incident in the Moughley Road area of Lisnaskea at about noon yesterday.

Police said they attended the scene "of the sudden death of a male".

A funeral notice published on funeraltimes.com said: "Gerard Collins of Moughley, Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh died as a result of ta "tragic accident".

The notice describes Mr Collins as a "devoted husband to Claire (nee Carragher) and loving father to Ryan, Sinead, Darragh and Méabh".

He will also be grieved by his parents Liam and Verena and siblings Catherine (Monaghan), Ollie, Joan (McGrath) and Richard.

Mr Collins funeral will be held at 11am on Friday at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea. He will later be buried in the adjoining cemetery.