Funeral details released for tragic six-year-old who died after Magherafelt road collision - driver remains in hospital

Ethan McCourt, 6, died following a collision at the Castledawson Road roundabout in Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

The youngster, from the Bellaghy area, died in hospital as a result of his injuries following the collisionon June 20 shortly after 7.45am.

The driver of the vehicle (his father) remains in hospital at present.

A funeral notice for Ethan Michael McCourt states that his funeral mass will be at 11am on Tuesday at the Church of St. Mary’s in Bellaghy.

It adds that young Ethan was the “beloved son of Oonagh and Declan and the loving grandson of Bernard and Margaret McKenna and Mary McCourt.

A tweet from the Bellaghy Wolfetones Gaelic Athletic Club reads: “We are devastated to share the news that our underage player Ethan McCourt has sadly passed to his eternal rest following an accident earlier this week.”

A following post adds: “We also keep his father Declan in our thoughts as he receives continued treatment in hospital.”

A tribute from Ethan's school - St Mary's Primary School in Bellaghy says: "Rest in Peace, Ethan

"We pray for the staff and children at Saint Mary’s Primary school, Bellaghy and send heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Ethan McCourt, nephew of our esteemed Governor Eileen Devlin.

"Rest In Peace little Ethan"

A post from Bellaghy Primary School Parent Teacher Association adds: "Today, I was so saddened to hear of the passing of six year old Ethan McCourt, a pupil of St. Mary’s Primary School, Bellaghy, following that tragic accident last week.

"I can not begin to imagine the impact of this devastating news on his family and the school community of St. Mary’s.

"As a school family at Bellaghy P.S., we extend our heartfelt sympathy to Ethan’s family circle, his friends and staff members at St. Mary’s P.S."

And Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin expressed condolences following the death of Ethan McCourt after a road accident near the Castledawson roundabout last week.