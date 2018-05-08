Funeral details released for tragic teenager killed in single vehicle collision

Funeral details have been released for tragic Colin Archibald who died in a single vehicle collision on the Feeny Road in Dungiven on May 6.

The 19-year-old was the only person involved in the collision.

According to Funeral Times the teenager's funeral will be held from his home in Drumsurn (outside Dungiven) on Wednesday for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Matthew's Church, Drumsurn. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Earlier today in an appeal Constable McNee of the Collision Investigation Unit said “The 19 year old was the driver and only occupant of a black Volkswagen Golf that left the road at around 3:30am.

"I would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw the deceased’s Golf travelling on the Feeny Road prior to the crash and anyone who may have stopped at the scene after this.

"Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 334 06/05/18."

Meanwhile in a statement, North West Regional College, told of their sadness at the death of their student Colin Archibald.

"We are very saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of our student Colin Archibald," it said. "Sincere condolences to Colin's family and friends, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time."