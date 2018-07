The funeral details have been released for tragic William Dunlop.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 1pm at Garryduff Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney.

He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining churchyard - where his father Robert and uncle Joey were also laid to rest.

