Funeral for accident victim to take place on Monday

The funeral of a man who died in a one-vehicle traffic collision in County Armagh earlier this week will take place on Monday.

Arthur Patrick Lavery, 62, died following the collision on Bessbrook Road near Markethill on Thursday (January 11).

The collision occurred just before 2.45pm when a silver coloured Seat Alhambra left the road and struck a tree,

Mr Lavery was the beloved husband of Anna and devoted father of Artie and Geraldine (Byrne). Dear son of the late Arthur and Sophia R.I.P. and brother of Francie, Carol (McCooey), Marian (McCaffery), Carmel (Maye), Brendan and Pauline (Magill).

Monday’s funeral will take place from his late residence, 69 Corlust Road, Tandragee at 11.30am for 12 noon Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyargan. Interment afterwards in Ballinabeak cemetery.