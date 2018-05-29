Funeral for ‘all round good guy’ Lurgan road crash victim

The funeral will take place today for the Co Armagh father of four who died in a road accident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Michael Ginesi died on his way home from the Seagoe Hotel at around 2.30am when his car struck a tree on the Annesborough Road, a short distance from his home in Lurgan.

The 34-year-old – a chef at the Portadown hotel – had been working there at a function attended by British and Irish Lions rugby coach Warren Gatland before the tragedy occurred.

The talented footballer and youth coach at Oxford Sunnyside FC came from a large and well-respected Lurgan family.

He was the son of Ralph and the late Deirdre, and brother of Ann, Ralph and the late Nicola. He was also a father to Jade, Tiernan, Ryan and Jessica.

His niece Tanya Moore said on Facebook: “Words can’t describe how much you will be so so missed! Best Dad to your kids and just a free spirit. Heartbroken xx”.

Fellow coach, Keith Whiteside of neighbouring club Lurgan Town, posted on Facebook: “Had the privilege of getting to know Mickey through many games against his wee team over the last few years and he was a fantastic coach and an all round good guy.”

He said Michael had helped to make his Oxford Sunnyside team into “one of the most formidable in the Mid Ulster League”.

“The Mid Ulster League will be a poorer place without you,” he added.

His funeral will take place today from his late residence at Levin Road to St Peter’s Church.

Interment will take place afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.