Funeral for boat victim whose father died off same coast

One of two members of the same family who lost their lives in a devastating sea tragedy off Malin Head in north Donegal will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Gerry Doherty, who lived in the Burt area of Co Donegal, just to the west of Londonderry, and 16-year-old Thomas Weir from Scotland, who had been staying in Londonderry, died after their boat capsized about half a mile from Portronan pier on Tuesday.

A third man, who lives in Londonderry, was rescued from the water and discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

It is understood the men had been in the water for a number of hours before the alarm was raised by holiday makers staying near Portronan Pier.

Gerry ‘Malin’ Doherty was in his 60s.

He will be laid to rest following requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin.

His father had also died in similar circumstances over 30 years ago when he drowned off Malin Head.

It is understood Thomas Weir is a relative of Mr Doherty, as is the man who survived the tragedy.

Donegal County Councillor Albert Doherty went to school with Mr Doherty and has fond memories of him. He said after leaving school, Mr Doherty went to Australia and London, before moving to Castlecooley in Burt.

Councillor Martin McDermott said the people of Malin Head had been devastated by the sea tragedy, which is “all too familiar” to the area.