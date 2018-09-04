Funeral for Daniel McConville on Friday

The funeral for the late Daniel McConville, who died in prison last Thursday, will take place this Friday.

Mr McConville, from Monbrief Walk and previously Albert St in Lurgan, died aged 22 years old.

Daniel was the son of Paul and Michelle McConville and father of Ethan and Ella and brother of James, Michael, Paula, Zoe and Christine.

His funeral will take place from his family home at 32 Derryall Road, on Friday at 9.15am to St. Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

His wake will take place Wake will take place at the family home on Wednesday.

Daniel was deeply loved and missed by his parents, brothers, sisters, aunties, uncles, cousins and entire family circle.