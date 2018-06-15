Funeral for Dromore ex-RUC man who lost both legs in IRA bomb

The funeral will take place today of well-known Dromore man Ronnie Pollock, whose career in the RUC was cruelly cut short by a terrorist bomb.

Mr Pollock passed away in hospital on Tuesday aged 89.

Ronnie Pollock

Born on May 17, 1929, he grew up in the Barban Hill area of Dromore and attended First Dromore School until the age of 14, when he left to go and work on a farm.

He later served his apprenticeship as a motor mechanic before going on to work as an aircraft fitter for Short Brothers.

Mr Pollock served in the Ulster Special Constabulary before joining the RUC part-time reserve in around 1970 and later the RUC full-time reserve. He was stationed in Banbridge where he made many life-long friends and was affectionately known to colleagues as ‘the quiet man’.

His police career ended prematurely when he lost both his legs in an IRA bomb attack in 1981.

He went on to devote his life to helping other injured colleagues.

Paying tribute to his father, his son Lloyd said: “He was a loving father and a role model to us all.”

A family notice described Mr Pollock as a dearly loved husband, a loving father and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather.

Mr Pollock is survived by his wife Georgie and sons Lloyd and Ron.

His funeral will take place today at 2pm in Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church.

He will be laid to rest in Dromore New Cemetery.