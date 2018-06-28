Funeral for mart-accident Co Tyrone farmer

An 80-year-old farmer who died after a suffering a head injury in an animal-related accident at a Co Tyrone livestock market was laid to rest on Thursday.

Harry McAnespie, a father of three from Aughnacloy, passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Sunday following the accident, which happened at Clogher Mart on Saturday.

He is the second member of his family to have lost his life in a farming-related accident.

His brother Michael died in 2007 after being attacked by a bull on his farm near Loughmacrory in Co Tyrone.

Harry McAnespie was also the uncle of Aidan McAnespie, who was shot dead by the British Army in Aughnacloy in 1988.

Following the accident at Clogher Mart on Saturday, Mr McAnespie was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by the charity air ambulance, where he sadly passed away.

His family had asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Air Ambulance NI charity.

Requiem Mass was said at St Mary’s Church in Aughnacloy, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. He is described in a family notice as the “beloved husband of Dympna and dear father of Martin, Eamon, Nuala and Damien”.