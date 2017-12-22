Funeral for rector’s son who died in US

The funeral has taken place in Dungannon of the 25-year-old Tynan man who died suddenly in the US earlier this month.

Philip Hagan, the son of Church of Ireland rector Rev Matthew Hagan, was discovered by emergency services at his Philadelphia apartment on December 9 after he failed to turn up for work at Cigna Health Care.

Friday’s funeral service at St Andrew’s Parish Church, Killyman was conducted by Rev Robert Boyd, with a tribute paid to Philip by his brother Jonathan.

Philip was former deputy head boy at Royal School Dungannon, achieving 10 A* grades at GCSE and then two A* and one A grade at A-level in 2011 before gaining a degree in Actuarial Science from Heriot-Watt University.

The Hagan family had requested donations in lieu of flowers to go to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – the organisation that assisted in bringing Philip’s remains back to Northern Ireland – and to the Southern Area Hospice in Newry.

Last week, a heartbroken Rev Hagan told the News Letter that his much-loved son was “very close to the family” and was due home for Christmas last weekend.

“He was such an intelligent, loving, friendly and conscientious young man who had his whole life ahead of him,” Rev Hagan said.