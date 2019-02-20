Funeral for schoolgirl Maddy-Leigh Harbinson tomorrow

The funeral for schoolgirl Maddy Leigh Harbinson is to take place tomorrow.

The 11-year-old died suddenly on Monday at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

The daughter of Colin and Sabrina Harbinson and sister of Tristen, Maddy-Leigh just started Lismore Comprehensive last September.

Principal Mrs Fiona Kane said: ‘Maddy-Leigh was a very pleasant, quiet and hard-working student who made a tremendous contribution to the life and work of Lismore in such a short period of time.

“She raised £200 for charity last term in aid of Multiple Sclerosis and was recognised for this outstanding achievement.

“Our sincere sympathy and condolences are with the Harbinson family and Maddy-Leigh’s friends at this difficult time.

“We are keeping you all very much in the prayers of the Lismore School Community.’

And the school said in a statement online: “As a school community we are saddened to learn of the death of one of our Year 8 students, Maddy-Leigh Harbinson (RIP).

“Maddy-Leigh passed away yesterday suddenly but peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital.

“Her funeral is on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Anthony’s Church, Craigavon.

“School will be open after the funeral service for anyone who would like to come together.

“On return to school after midterm break, support will be available for both students and staff.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Harbinson family and Maddy-Leigh’s friends at this time.”

Her former school St. Anthony’s Primary School, Craigavon posted a tribute to Maddy-Leigh on Facebook.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the staff and pupils of Lismore Comprehensive School on the death of our past pupil Maddy-Leigh Harbinson.

“Staff and the whole school community remember her with great fondness. We offer our sincere condolences and prayers to her family.”

Maddy-Leigh’s funeral will leave her late residence in Collingdale, Lurgan at 11.15am to St Anthony’s Church for Requiem Mass with interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Her passing is very deeply regretted by her loving daddy, mummy, brother, grandparents, aunties, uncles and entire family circle.

The family has a private house and requested family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired to N.I Fibromyalgia c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said: “This is devastating news for little Maddy-Leigh’s family, friends and the local community. A bubbly 11-year-old girl with everything to live for cut off in the prime of life.

“Having spoken to the family they are just distraught and in a state of shock. My thoughts and prayers will be with them.

“I know that there will be strong family and community support to help carry the Harbinson and McCombe family through this tragedy.”

SDLP representative Thomas Larkham said: “This heartbreaking news has shocked the entire community.

“I cannot begin to imagine what Maddy-Leigh’s family are going through.

“My thoughts and prayers and that of the entire community are with them at this very sad and difficult time.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Liam Mackle has expressed his deepest sympathies, and that of the parties, to the Harbinson family.

He said: “I want to send my deepest sympathies to the Harbinson family circle. This is devastating news particularly the loss of someone so young.

“I have no doubt the local community will rally around the family and offer them my full and heartfelt support.”