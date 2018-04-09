Funeral for six-year-old Co Down boy who died from choking

The funeral took place this morning of Jack Carr, the six-year-old schoolboy who tragically choked to death during the Easter holidays.

Jack – a pupil at St Colmcille’s Primary in Downpatrick – died on Wednesday evening.

The ambulance service said they received a call at 7.56pm “to reports of a six-year-old male choking in the Dundrum area”.

Two ambulance crews were dispatched and after initial treatment, he was taken by ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children where he sadly died.

His funeral took place at 11am today in St Nicholas’ Church in Ardglass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jack was one of 12 children, and his death is a second tragedy for the family who also lost his sister Kayleigh at a young age.

St Colmcille’s Primary said it is opening a book of condolences and happy memories for Jack from 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

A post on the school’s Facebook page said: “It is with deep regret that I have to inform you of the sudden passing of our pupil Jack Carr. We are deeply saddened by this great loss but are trying, for the pupils’ sake, to keep the school environment as normal as possible.

“Our thoughts are with Jack’s family at this tragic time and the school community sends them sincerest sympathy and support.

“The teachers and school leaders will be speaking to the children on Monday morning at 9.30am to support them through these sad cirmcumstances.”

It added: “There is no footprint too small to leave an imprint on this world.”