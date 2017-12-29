Funeral held for boy, 16, who died on Christmas Eve

A teenage boy who died suddenly at his Co Down home on Christmas Eve has been laid to rest.

A funeral was held earlier today for Conor Robb, 16, from Castlewellan, at St Patrick’s and St Joseph’s Church in Ballykinler.

The Aughlisnafin GAC player was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery following this morning’s service.

Dundrum and Tyrella parish priest Fr Robert Fleck, in his homily, said the 16-year-old had been on the cusp of manhood.

“I believe God looks at what was good in his life and will reward him accordingly as a merciful father,” he said.

“His grandmother told me the other evening that he told her he loved her. It is not easy for anyone to share their emotions, especially a young 16-year-old at the beginning of a manhood cut short. Who knows how good he may have turned out to be?”