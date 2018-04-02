Funeral held for ‘kind and happy’ man after farm accident

A farmer who lost his life in an incident involving a cow on Wednesday was a kind, happy person and a good family man, mourners at his funeral heard today.

Funeral Mass was said for Matthew Henry (Matt) McCoy in St Mary’s Church in the parish of Mullaghbawn in Co Armagh this morning, following his sudden death on Wednesday, March 28 at the farm on the Newry Road in the village.

It is believed he lost his life while helping a cow calve overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mullaghbawn parish priest Fr John Heagney, speaking after the funeral today, said Mr McCoy was “very well liked” in the local area.

“He was a very well known man in the community here,” Fr Heagney said.

“He was very well thought of and that was reflected by the type of crowds that have been out over the past number of days, and at the funeral today.”

He continued: “He was a good family man, a great father and husband. He had a daughter and a number of grandchildren. He was very much a family man.”

He also paid tribute to the support offered to Mr McCoy’s family in the days since his tragic death.

“This is a very tight-knit local community and people in the area have been very supportive and have gathered around the family in this last few days, giving whatever help they could,” Fr Heagney said.

“That’s the way the community is here with each other.”

He added: “He was a very well known man and very well liked. He was the type of man you would be glad to know, a very kind, happy person, with a nice personality.

“His death has come as a very big shock.”

Mr McCoy is described in a death notice as the “beloved husband of Delia and devoted father of Adele, father-in-law of Christopher and much loved grandfather of Shannon, Aoibheann, Phelim and Erin-Grace. Dear brother of Petesy and the late Patsy.”