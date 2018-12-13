Funeral of Jim Donegan taking place today

The funeral of Jim Donegan who was murdered outside his son's school will take place this morning.

He was gunned down outside St.Mary's CBS on the Glen Road on Tuesday December 4.

Jim Donegan

He had been waiting to collect his 13-year-old son when the gunman struck, firing around eight bullets.

The 43-year-old is survived by his wife, Laura, and children Chris, Jamie and Max.

His funeral Mass will take place at St.John the Evangelist Church at 10am followed by a service at Roselawn Crematorium.

Police are still searching for the gunman who walked 'casually' to the scene of the attack.

He was wearing a high visibility jacket at the time with the word 'security' printed across the back.