Funeral of young man killed in Lough Erne jet-ski tragedy to take place next week

The funeral of a young Co Down man who died in tragic circumstances in Co Fermanagh at the weekend will take place next week.

Kenny Andrews, from Bangor, died following a jet-ski accident on Lough Erne on Sunday evening.

A 28-year-old man was rescued from the water, but a search operation was launched to find Mr Andrews.

The body of the 31-year-old was recovered from the lough on Monday evening following a number of searches.

A family notice described the Co Down businessman as the “dearly-loved son of Kenny and Jacquline and husband-to-be of Anna.”

It added that he “will be sadly missed by his loving Mum, Dad and Wife-to-be.”

Mr Andrews’ funeral service will take place at Roselawn Crematorium on Tuesday, September 18 at 1pm.

The family notice asks that anyone attending the funeral wears “colourful and comfortable” clothing, and “no black ties”.

Mr Andrews’ family has asked for donations in lieu of flowers in aid of the Community Rescue Service, Belfast.

Speaking to the News Letter, friend and work colleague Michael Billington described Mr Andrews as “an absolute gentleman” who “didn’t have a bad bone in his body.”

“It’s just such a very sad loss. I still really can’t take it in. He was a real gentleman, the sort of guy you couldn’t dislike if you’d tried. I just can’t believe it,” he said.