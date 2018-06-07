Funeral takes places today of ‘Dog Whisperer’ Declan Jordan

The funeral of the late Declan Jordan, who died in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, is to take place today.

The Lurgan man, who lived with his partner Nicci at their home in Acres Road, Magheralin, died when his blue Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a crash on Quarterland Road, Dundrod

He ran the Laganside Boarding Kennels with his partner at their home and was highly regarded for his work with animals.

Such a talent he had with dogs, he was known as a ‘Dog Whisperer’ and was held in high esteem by all who knew him.

Father to Ryan and grandfather to Charlotte, Declan was the son of the late Patrick and Angela Jordan and brother of Mark, Conor and Brenda.

His funeral will be today (Thursday) at 11.00am from 17 Cypress Gardens, Lurgan to St Pauls Church for 11 30am Requiem Mass.

And afterwards in Roselawn Crematorium Belfast arriving at 2.00pm.

The family have asked for no flowers but donations in lieu if desired to Almost Home Animal Rescue N.I. c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH or donation box in the home