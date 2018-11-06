Funeral to take place of missing NI girl after body discovered

The funeral of a 16 year-old girl who was reported missing last week is due to take place on Wednesday.

Kloe Aiken Smyth's body was discovered in Burnside Park, in the Four Winds area of Belfast on Friday.

The PSNI issued a missing person appeal on behalf of Miss Aiken Smyth's family on Thursday.

Miss Aiken Smyth is survived by her parents Donna and Nigel, brothers James and Travis and grandparents Sadie and Joe.

Her mother Donna posted photos of her daughter on Facebook, prompting an outpouring of support.

One said: “Donna, my heart is broken in two for you.. a beautiful young lady taken far too soon from this world.. keep strong.. you will be in my prayers.”

Another wrote: “What a beautiful young woman. It’s not right. I’m just around the corner my friend.”

"Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Addiction N.I. 40 Elmwood Avenue, Belfast, BT6 7AZ.



"Funeral Service will be held in Ravenhill Funeral Home on Wednesday 7th November at 12.00 Noon, followed by Cremation in Roselawn," read Miss Aiken Smyth's funeral notice.