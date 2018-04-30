Funeral today for former Ulster Unionist councillor

The funeral for a prominent Orangeman and Ulster Unionist councillor in Londonderry who died following a long illness will take place today.

Ernest (Ernie) Hamilton passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital on Friday.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Hamilton, a serving Ulster Unionist Councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Mr Hamilton is described in a family notice as the “loving father of Miriam, Eleanor and Heather, dearest father-in-law of William, Wesley and Robert, adored papa of Annie, Victoria, Sophie, Charlotte, Jessica and Emily.”

His funeral will take place this afternoon at Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church, Claudy for burial afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery.