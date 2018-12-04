Funeral today for Lurgan businessman Joe Cafolla

Lurgan is in mourning today as the funeral takes place of popular Lurgan cafe owner Joe Cafolla.

A generous spirited man with a heart of gold, Joe was highly respected in his community and beyond.

He sadly passed away on Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Tributes have been flooding in across the world for this hugely popular man.

Not only did he have a successful business but he cared widely for his community, through the hard times.

Many stories abound of his generosity to those less well off.

He is mourned deeply by his wife Angela and his children, Maria and Lisa, also his son-in-law Brian and very special grandchildren Delia, Meabh and Niall.

Joe’s funeral will be today (Tuesday) at 12.30pm from his late residence 14 Mansefield to St Paul’s Church for 1.00pm Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

His passing is very deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, Maria’s partner Aidy and family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street, Lurgan BT67 9AH.