Funeral today for second plane crash victim

A funeral will be held today for one of the two men killed when a plane crashed in Co Antrim earlier this month.

The light aircraft crash happened near Nutts Corner on April 19.

The two men who lost their lives in the crash were Ian Robin (Bob) Farmbrough and Bryan Greenwood.

Mr Greenwood’s funeral took place at Craigyhill Presbyterian Church in Co Antrim on Saturday.

He was described in a family notice as the “dearly-loved son of Iris and the late William Greenwood, father of Lee and Karl, brother of Trevor, Shirley and Lorna, grandfather of Kaiden.”

Mr Farmbrough’s funeral will take place later today.

A family notice states: “A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, April 30 in Mulholland’s Funeral Home, Carrickfergus, followed by a private cremation.”

Mr Farmbrough is described as the “much-loved husband of Pam and father of Stephanie, Anya, Peter and Andrew.”

The crash is being investigated by Air Accidents Investigation Branch.