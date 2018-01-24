Funeral today of crash victim

A 19-year-old law student who lost her life in a road traffic collision in Co Antrim in the early hours of Saturday morning will be laid to rest later today.

Her boyfriend, meanwhile, was still fighting for his life last night after being seriously injured in the same collision.

Shannon McQuillan, from the village of Dunloy in Co Antrim, died after being hit by a van at a service station near Toome at around 3.40am on Saturday.

Her boyfriend, 21-year-old Owen McFerran from Ballymoney, was also injured in the same collision.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust last night said Mr McFerran remained in a “critical” condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The police ombudsman’s office, meanwhile, has confirmed it is investigating the circumstances leading up to the 19-year-old’s death and have appealed for anyone who witnessed any interaction between the young couple and police to come forward.

Ms McQuillan, who was studying law and criminology at Ulster University, had been in contact with police and ambulance crews in the period before the collision.

She will be laid to rest following a funeral service at St. Joseph’s Church, Dunloy at 11am today, with interment to follow in the adjoining cemetery.