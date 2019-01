A 49-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Detectives investigating the murder of Ian Ogle in Cluan Place, East Belfast on Sunday 27th January have arrested a 49 year old man in relation to the investigation.

"He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

"Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with any information to contact them on 101."

