Gadgets: 5 of the best binoculars

We look at 5 of the best binoculars

Jessops 10x42 Full Size Waterproof Binoculars, £59.99, www.jessops.com

The Jessops 10x42 Binoculars are a high performance pair of waterproof binoculars with Multi coated optics. These roof prism binoculars provide an excellent price and performance ratio. Equipped with Bak-4 optics and multi-green coated ocular lens, they offer incredible brightness and enhanced contrast

Carl Zeiss Terra ED 8X42 Binoculars, £499, procular.co.uk

These waterproofed binoculars were specially designed for bird watching and other uses where subjects may move in distance relative to you. The binoculars seamlessly shift from a 5.25-foot close-up viewing focus to long-range focus with 8-power magnification. Made for use any time of day, they combine Schott extra low dispersion glass with Zeiss anti-reflective multi-coatings, ensuring that you’ll be able to see a high level of detail and rich colour even in poor lighting.

Nikon Monarch 7 Waterproof Binoculars, £329.99, www.johnlewis.com

Monarch 7 waterproof binoculars from Nikon are suitable for a wide range of outdoor activities and weigh less than 500g, making them the lightest in their class of high performance binoculars. They’re waterproof, fog-free and are shielded in a protective rubber coating for shock resistance, which also gives a secure and comfortable grip.

Steiner Safari Ultrasharp Binoculars, £119.99, www.johnlewis.com

With the visible extra magnification, the 10 x 26 will bring your observations as close as you would expect with a much larger pair of binoculars. The new high-contrast optics shine with high-contrast, natural colours and astonishing clarity. The Steiner Safari Ultrasharp binoculars when folded, fit easily into any jacket pocket. Thanks to the 10x magnification and high performance high-contrast optics, the most compact Safari UltraSharp will win you over with their brilliantly sharp image.

CANON 12x36 IS III Binoculars, £599.00, www.currys.co.uk

Powerful and portable the Canon 12x36 IS III Binoculars get you 12 times closer to barely visible objects with intensity and clarity. The CAN2533 Binoculars have a conveniently placed and powerful optical Image Stabalisation button which will quickly counteract shakes and movements even whilst panning, giving you a super steady view. This is ideal if you are in a moving vehicle or following your subject.