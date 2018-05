We look at 5 of the best kettles

De’Longhi KBJ3001 Brillante Kettle - Black, Argos, £39.99

The rapid boil function is convenient for making beverages quickly and the water level indicator is handy for boiling just the right amount. The 360 degree swivel base makes it makes it suitable for both left and right-hand use and the removable, washable limescale filter will keep your kettle in great condition for years to come.