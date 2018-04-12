Gadgets: 5 of the best laptops

We look at 5 of the best laptops

ASUS Chromebook C302ca, www.johnlewis.com, £499.95

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA is designed with strong, smooth 360° hinges to offer a seamless movement from laptop to tablet mode.

Its battery will last up to 10 hours for optimum portability and a backlit keyboard with spacious touchpad (104.5 x 61mm) for an improved typing experience.

MICROSOFT 13.5" Surface Laptop, www.pcworld.co.uk, £979.00

The Microsoft Surface 13.5" Touchscreen Laptop is designed for Windows 10 S.

It’s streamlined to provide security and superior performance, using Microsoft-verified apps from the Windows Store.

It keeps you running quickly and securely all day every day.

The operating system delivers the familiarity of Windows with the speed and convenience of the cloud.

2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13", www.johnlewis.com, £1,199.00

The new MacBook Pro is razor-thin, feather-light and now even faster and more powerful than before.

It has the brightest, most colourful Mac notebook display and it features up to 10 hours of battery life.

It’s a notebook built for the work you do every day.

Ready to go anywhere a great idea takes you.

ACER Swift 3, www.pcworld.co.uk, £799.99

Get your creative juices flowing with the Acer Swift 3 15.6" Laptop.

Its AMD Ryzen 7 2700U processor delivers quick performance without lag no matter what programmes you’re running.

Edit photos, watch movies, and indulge your artistic streak.

The Swift 3 is built to handle all your complex design tasks without slowing you down.

Dell XPS 13 9360 13.5", www.currys.co.uk, £999.00

The Dell XPS 13 9360 13.5" laptop has the latest tech to help you develop your ideas and work at your best.

It’s great for editing complex documents, business use, editing photos, and anything else you do throughout the day.

Experience the world’s first virtually borderless InfinityEdge display which optimises your screen so that more surface area is used than ever before.