Gadgets: 5 of the best soundbars

We look at 5 of the best soundbars

Polaroid TV Sound Bar with Wired Subwoofer 60W, www.direct.asda.com, £60

Instantly enhance your TV viewing experience by adding this 60w soundbar and subwoofer to your home. The wired subwoofer gives clarity and depth to your TV sound. Bluetooth connectivity and MP3 link allows quick and easy set up so you can kick back and enjoy.

LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub, www.argos.co.uk, £129

This LG SJ3 Soundbar comes with a 2.1 Channel 300W Speaker Set Up plus Wireless Bass, Auto Sound Engine and Enhanced Sound Modes. Hook up through Bluetooth connectivity to LG Sound Sync your TV & Soundbar. Fab first Sound Bar for your home.

Samsung HW-N400 Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar, www.johnlewis.com, £299

Boost the sound of your TV and movies with this compact and powerful sound bar. Hear beautifully clear dialogue and driving low-frequency detail wherever you are in the room. Connect to Bluetooth TVs wirelessly or via high quality HDMI cable, and stream music from your smart device too. This brilliant-sounding, neat little audio system fits effortlessly into your home entertainment set up.

Sonos Playbar Home Cinema Sound Bar, www.johnlewis.com, £699

Bring quality sound to your games, movies and TV programmes with the Sonos Playbar sound bar. Immersive nine speaker design teases exceptional levels of detail from soundtracks and music. It’s also ready to go with dual band N Wi-Fi that guarantees simple, interference free wireless audio playback throughout the home.

BOSE SoundTouch 300 Wireless Sound Bar, www.currys.co.uk, £699

You’ll be able to include the Bose SoundTouch 300 Sound Bar in your entertainment set up easily with its slim chassis and low-profile construction, complete with custom-shaped speakers. A glass top and perforated wrap-around grille provide a contemporary look that will complement your living room. Enjoy room-filling sound that feels bigger than the bar’s design.