Gadgets: 5 of the best virtual reality headsets

We look at 5 of the best virtual reality headsets

PSVR V2 With VR Worlds Mega Starter Bundle, Argos, £259.99

Live the game. From the moment you slip on PlayStation VR, the new Virtual Reality system for PlayStation 4, you’ll experience games in an entirely new way. The new bundle contains everything you needs to live the game: a PSVR Headset, PlayStation 4 Camera and a copy of VR Worlds (via redemption code in box).

PlayStation has always delivered experiences beyond our imagination, from 3D gaming to augmented reality. That heritage takes a leap forward with PS VR. Now, you can step beyond the screen and climb into the game.

PS VR will let you play in ways and places you never thought possible thanks to an advanced, custom OLED screen that displays images at a super-smooth 120Hz, 360-degree vision and true 3D audio that lets you pinpoint sounds all around you.

Oculus Rift Virtual Reality Headset and Touch Controllers, John Lewis, £399.00

Seeing is believing, so step into the Rift with Oculus and experience the action up close. Using advanced display technology combined with its precise, low-latency constellation tracking system to create the sensation of presence for a spectacular virtual-reality session in the comfort of your living room.

Download and play games from an entirely new perspective for a totally immersive session. Choose titles from across genres ranging from action RPGs, sci-fi shooters, mind-bending puzzle games, and more to please the whole family.

HTC VIVE Pro VR Headset, Game, £799.00

VIVE Pro is the most capable, and fully featured Virtual Reality system VIVE has ever made. Designed to meet the needs of today’s most demanding VR users - from expansive office environments and crowded arcades, to the comfort of your living room. VIVE Pro surpasses the bar-setting experience to realize the most immersive virtual reality experience today.

VRSE Jurassic World, Smyths, £39.99

Play the ultimate adventure as you take a trip to Jurassic World. Take on the adventure with an immersive VR world. Escape the hunt of the dreaded Indominus rex as you race through Jurassic World. Free digital download with story and arcade modes for varied gameplay. Comes with Jurassic World accessory to unlock the game. For ages 8 years and up.

Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Headset, Currys, £149.99

Battle new enemies, take on new vehicles, and test your Jedi skills with all new content available from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Duel two elite Praetorian Guards, face off against the First Order AT-M6 walker, and take on a Stormtrooper Executioner or Riot Control Stormtrooper. You can even explore the new planet Crait and be rewarded with the adorable new additions to the franchise - Porgs. This expansion is available free on the Star Wars: Jedi Challenges app.

Feel like a part of the Star Wars experience with this app-enabled Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Headset. Put it on to unlock a world of entertainment that feels real.

You’ll train as a Force-sensitive apprentice, gaining knowledge to work your way into the Jedi Order. A range of exciting apps lets you experience familiar, beloved thrills from the Star Wars franchise.