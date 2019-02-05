Gale-force gusts of more than 60mph to bash N.I. - snow could make a return too

Gale-force winds of more than 60mph and even snow are forecast for Northern Ireland towards the end of this week.

In its regional forecast for Northern Ireland for the next five days the Met Office warned against gale-force winds arriving on Friday and the potential of snowfall on Saturday.

"Heavy rain for a time early Friday then showery, northwesterly gales," said the Met Office

"Colder on Saturday with a few showers, snow on hills."

On Tuesday morning the BBC Northern Ireland weather used social media to make people aware of the potential for "disruptive weather" towards the end of this week.

"Potentially some disruptive weather moving in on Friday. Possible gusts of around 60mph - 100km/h for exposed coastal areas along the east coast. Stay tuned," tweeted @newslineweather.

