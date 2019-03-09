Gales measuring 75mph to batter N.I. - Met Office issue yellow weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of wind for Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued shortly after 9:30am on Saturday.

The yellow status warning is valid from 3:00pm on Tuesday to 3:00pm on Wednesday.

“A spell of strong northwesterly winds are expected across Northern Ireland for the evening travel period and continue overnight.

“Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible inland and 70-75 mph along northern coast,” warned the Met Office on their website.

What to expect

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves