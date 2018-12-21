Galgorm Resort and Spa evacuated

Galgorm Resort and Spa has returned to business as usual after an evacuation earlier this afternoon.

The hotel was evactuated as a precaution following a small electrical fire, which had been dealt with by staff by the time the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service had arrived at the scene, a fire service spokesperson said.

Victoria Brown, marketing manager at Galgorm Resort and Spa, said: “As a precautionary measure we evactuated the resort this afternoon following an incident whereby smoke was seen coming from a ceiling panel. It was dealt with promptly and efficiently by our team in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. Normal business has resumed at the resort.”

Some people who were evacuated from the hotel assembled in the car park where some wore thermal cloaks to keep warm.