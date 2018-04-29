Gang armed with hammer and knuckle dusters carry out aggravated burglary

A man has been injured after a gang armed with a hammer and knuckledusters carried out an aggravated burglary at his home.

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to the incident at a house on Halliday’s Road, north Belfast, on Saturday 28th April.

It was reported that at around 4pm on Saturday afternoon, three men forced entry to the house, armed with a hammer and knuckle dusters.

The male occupant of the house was assaulted by the men who then made off, on foot, in the direction of Duncairn Gardens.

The occupant received treatment at hospital following the incident.

Detective Inspector Harvey said: “I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of Halliday’s Road at around 4pm on Saturday, or who has information about this incident which could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 912 28/04/18.

"Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."