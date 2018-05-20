Gardai very concerned for woman feared abducted

Gardai are extremely concerned for the safety of a woman feared abducted in Co Wicklow.

They received a report of a woman being forced into a car in Co Wicklow.

Jastine Valdez, 24, from Enniskerry, was last seen when she left her home on Saturday afternoon.

A Garda statement said she normally regularly contacted her family using social media.

"Contact has stopped so we are very, extremely concerned for her safety. If anybody can help us to locate her we would very much appreciate it."

Gardai are searching for a black Nissan Qashqai, registration no 171 D 20419, and members of the public should phone 999 and not contact the driver if they see it.

Gardai told RTE she was on her way home to Enniskerry when the suspected abduction happened.

"We are looking at that at the moment, trying to clarify her last movements on CCTV and taking statements from witnesses.

"We have a large investigation team working on it."

She was reported missing by her family late on Saturday night.

Jastine is around 5ft, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners.