Gardening: 5 of the best barbecues

We look at 5 of the best garden barbecues

Bucket Barbecue, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £35.95

Perfect for cooking freshly caught fish or smoked oysters for that sunset picnic on the beach, it’s also great for cooking chicken, lamb, pork, burgers, ribs or any barbecued meat. Or if char-grilled vegetables are more your thing, pop an aubergine, pepper and courgette kebab on the BBQ and sit back to enjoy. In the back garden, on the terrace, in the park or in the countryside, the Bucket BBQ will turn a simple picnic into a spectacular alfresco feast.

It has a separate, removable section for the coals to make it easier to clean and to prevent heat escaping to the outer casing.

Triton 3 Burner BBQ, www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk, £429.00

The Triton 3 Burner Barbecue’s unique PTS Burner system has been designed to ensure even heat distribution, so your dishes will be cooked to perfection. It features three adjustable 304 grade stainless steel burners with Piezo ignition, giving you complete control of your cooking. The enamelled cast iron cooking grills provide plenty of cooking space. This barbecue comes with a stainless steel lined hood, and a thermometer fitted to the hood lets you cook at the perfect temperature.

Deluxe Charcoal Barbecue by Royal Craft, Wayfair, £69.99

The Master cook Deluxe Kettle BBQ brings a whole new dimension to the humble charcoal barbecue. With three sturdy powder coated legs for a durable stable work surface complete with two wheels for easy movability it is perfect for the charcoal chef. Manufactured from black porcelain enamel with a cooking area and chrome plated cooking rack complete with bowl below which accumulates all the ash remnants so they don’t blow out over the outdoor space.

Weber® Q™ 2200 Gas Barbecue with stand, Black, Wyevale Garden Centre, £399.00

An excellent compact barbecue for the patio or balcony that unclips from its stand with ease to become a portable unit that you can take with you anywhere. It has a single burner with an infinite control valve and electronic ignition that requires 1 AAA battery (not included).

The frame is constructed from glass-reinforced nylon and the lid and body are cast aluminium, in a cool and sleek matt black finish.

Outback Ranger 3-Burner Barbecue £429, www.dobbies.com, £429.00

In a traditional country green and wooden frame the Ranger has a new side burner and roasting hood with recessed heat gauge, three cast iron burners giving extra heat retention in the double grill, integral spark rotary ignition, lava rock and free propane gas regulator.