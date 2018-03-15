Gardening: 5 of the best garden baskets

We look at 5 of the best garden baskets

3 Rustic Terracotta Pots in wire basket, www.thefarthing.co.uk, £16.45

Add a touch of rustic charm to your home or garden with our delightful rustic pot set of three pots in a distressed wire basket, we think these are a great way to add character to your side, pop in a faux plant or herb.

Bloomingville Natural & Black Seagrass Basket, www.beaumonde.co.uk, £31.00

Straw Bali ball baskets made from natural seagrass corn husks .Inspired by traditional Thai baskets, these baskets are intricately braided. They are not only fashionable but useful and practical, and they look very contemporary. Easy to use for all the family, you can store toys, scarves, they can be used as a plant pot or even to hold a few magazines. With a folding design to the top, this basket can be used also be used as a smaller open basket.

Rustic Felted Wool Basket, www.perchupholstery.com, £30.00

Small Felted Wool Basket, durable, tactile with oodles of scandi-vibes coming from it. This basket makes a fantastic plant pot and adds that comfortable touch to any room.

Distressed wire basket 3 tier storage rack, www.thefarthing.co.uk, £75.00

Our rustic storage rack will keep your vegetables tidy, your products in your bathroom in order or in the utility room where everything has a place. The metal baskets lend themselves to an industrial chic style that will complement both contemporary and period styled homes. The fold out metal frame allows the baskets to hang naturally, and baskets can be taken off when required.

Set of Two Wicker Baskets - £50.00, The Contemporary Home, www.tch.net, £50.00

Finding good looking storage solutions is never easy. This pair of natural wicker baskets provides great space for tidying bits and bobs away while adding to the wow-factor of your home. Large Height 26cm Width 37cm.