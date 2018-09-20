Gardening - 5 of the best plant pots

We look at five of the best plant pots

Tropical Bird plant pot, set of 3, www.thefarthing.co.uk, £35.50

Add a touch of the tropics to your home with this set of three indoor flower pots, each displaying a tropical bird print. The flowerpot trio set is a lovely way to display on your window sill or ideal for herbs in the kitchen.

Gilded pots, OOSTOR.com, £18.00

These contemporary styled ceramic pots, with luxury gilded tops and a pop of bright colour transform any outdoor area into a spring paradise.

Ceramic Small Herb plant pots for home and garden, www.pushkahome.com, £12.00 each

These quirky, contemporary ceramic small plant and herb fruit window pots will help brighten up any garden and living space. The fruit motifs - Apple, Pomegranate & Plum - are bold and fun!

Sanna set of 2 plant pots, www.made.com, £25.00

Add a decorative touch to your garden with this set of two Sanna Planet Pots. This set features a vibrant paint splatter that will add a fresh touch whether you place them outdoors or in.

Raspberry Ombre pots, with herbs (set of 5), www.annabeljames.co.uk, £18.95

Bring a splash of sophisticated colour to your décor and create an architecturally striking arrangement with this set of five graduated, enamel, indoor plant pot holders.