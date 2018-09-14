Gary to tie the knot at Carrickfergus Castle

The great grandson of Carrickfergus Castle’s first caretaker is to honour his great grandfather by marrying his fiancee in the castle this month.

Gary Broad (33) of Greenisland will marry Jenny Rose Sibbaluca, from the Phillipines, in the Grand Hall of the castle on Sunday, September 23.

Ernie Broad.

Gary’s great grandfather Ernie Broad retired from his caretaker role at the local landmark 62 years ago.

Ernie became caretaker of the castle after the Imperial Government handed over responsibility for the Norman fortress to the Northern Irish Government.

The English-born guide remained in this position for almost 30 years. It is estimated that he showed approximately 15,000 tourists around the site each year.

Gary said: “Although I obviously have never met my great grandfather, Ernie Broad, I have read a lot about him and am very proud of all the work he did as the first caretaker of the castle when it opened to the public for the first time back in 1928.

“He was a larger than life character, with a great sense of humour and he was very popular with all those he guided around the castle.

“I am so pleased that Jenny Rose and I can take our wedding vows in the place that my great grandfather lived and worked in for 26 years.”

Their wedding will be the last event at the venue before work begins on the new roof for the Castle Keep.