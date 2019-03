Motorists have been advised that a gas leak is set to close a major route for hours.

It will effect motorists in Co Armagh.

Road closed

A Tweet on TrafficwatchNI said: "Motorists are advised that the Newry Road is closed in both directions following a gas leak close to Ashley Park.

"This is likely to be for several hours.

"Diversions in place at the PSNI station and the Cavanacaw Road. Please avoid the area if possible."