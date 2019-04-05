Geraldine has Belfast Blues

Having just wrapped a year on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Belfast actress Geraldine Hughes is coming to the Lyric Theatre with her smash hit one woman show Belfast Blues from August 6 - 11.

Belfast Blues is one ‘wee girl’s’ story about family, war, Jesus, and Hollywood.

Geraldine Hughes’ one-woman show is a tapestry of stories told from Hughes’ perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s.

After award-winning runs in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and London, the play is returning to her home city of Belfast for six nights only. Belfast Blues is directed by Carol Kane, and is written and performed by Geraldine Hughes.

“There’s no audience better than a Belfast audience,” said Geraldine. “It’s such a privilege to play at the Lyric again, and thanks to Brassneck, I am doing just that. I’m so excited to share the story of Belfast Blues with a new generation of theatre goers, and eager to re tell it to all those who are returning, The support from home is truly incomparable.”