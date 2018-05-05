Gerrard move is a ‘risk’ for Rangers

Rangers fan and DUP MP Gregory Campbell is apprehensive over the appointment of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as the Glasgow club’s new manager.

The world-renowned midfielder will begin a four-year contract at the club in June, having had no previous managerial experience.

Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard

East Londonderry MP Mr Campbell told the News Letter: “I have mixed views on the new manager.

“First of all, it is a fact that is beyond dispute in the UK, that any great players who have tried their hand at management may have become average managers – or good at best – but none have ever become a great manager.

“Whether it was Roy Keane, Graeme Souness, Alan Shearer, Kenny Dalglish – all great players – but they did not become great managers.

“That doesn’t mean Gerrard will become a bad manager, but he is totally inexperienced and I think it is a big risk for Rangers.”

Rangers fan Gregory Campbell

He added: “It is not so much a risk for Gerrard, because if it doesn’t work out he can just say, ‘Well I am a rookie manager and it was my first club’, but Rangers don’t have that excuse as they have already tried a rookie manager.

“Having said all that I don’t want to be too negative. He is a massive name and will undoubtedly bring a lot of publicity and some considerable finance when it comes to bringing in players.

“I am not getting carried away with this wave of euphoria. It just takes three bad results and football fans are calling for the manager’s head.

“But I wish him well. In terms of the profile of both Rangers and Scottish football it will take it on to a different level entirely.”

In a press conference yesterday Gerrard said he had a “special feeling about this club”.

He added: “The excitement of this opportunity felt different with the history and traditions at this club. I believe I can make these fans happy.

“The atmosphere whenever I have been here has been fantastic.”

Gerrard’s assistant will be former Liverpool and Scotland star Gary McAllister.

On Gerrard becoming the manager of his old firm rivals, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “Welcome to the land of no sleep.”

England striker turned pundit Gary Lineker tweeted: “Wish Steven Gerrard all the very best with Rangers. If he’s even half as good a manager as he was a player, he’ll be triumphant. Been great working with him on the telly. Smart, knowledgeable and driven.”